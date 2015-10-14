FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo profit inches up, boosted by GE loan book
October 14, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo profit inches up, boosted by GE loan book

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co, the biggest U.S. residential mortgage lender, reported a rise in quarterly profit for the first time in three quarters on Wednesday, helped by its purchase of commercial loans from General Electric Co .

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose 0.65 percent to $5.44 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $5.41 billion, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets said.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.04 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures reported were comparable. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

