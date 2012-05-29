FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo spending $432 mln to end lending suit
May 29, 2012

Wells Fargo spending $432 mln to end lending suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co has promised $432.5 million in lending and other investments to end a lawsuit accusing the bank of discriminatory lending practices in Memphis, Tennessee.

The fourth-largest bank by assets has set a five-year lending goal in Memphis and surrounding Shelby County of $425 million, including $125 million in home-purchase lending for low- and moderate-income borrowers, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wells also agreed to contribute grants totaling $4.5 million for down payment assistance and home renovations under a company program that will start in the city later this year. The bank will also contribute $3 million toward local economic initiatives.

