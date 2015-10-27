FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo resolves claim it breached 2010 mortgage pact
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 27, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Wells Fargo resolves claim it breached 2010 mortgage pact

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wells Fargo has reached an agreement with homeowners who accused it of reneging on a 2010 settlement over so-called adjustable-payment mortgages issued before the 2007 housing crisis.

Disclosed in a court filing on Friday, the agreement resolves a long-running dispute over Well Fargo’s compliance with the 2010 settlement, which called for the bank to provide up to $2.7 billion in mortgage relief to help borrowers avoid foreclosure. The homeowners are represented by lawyers Jeffrey Berns and Lee Weiss.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MoO4mz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.