Judge says inclined to approve $142 million Wells Fargo settlement

A federal judge in San Francisco said he is inclined to give preliminary approval to Wells Fargo's proposed $142 million settlement over unauthorized account openings but wants to see changes first to be sure the bank's customers are properly compensated.

In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria also said the settlement should make clear that it does not release the bank from claims over other practices, such as improper checking overdraft fees.

