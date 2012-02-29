FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo CEO receives $700,000 stock grant
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 10:17 PM / 6 years ago

Wells Fargo CEO receives $700,000 stock grant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf received a restricted stock grant worth about $700,000 as part of his 2011 incentive compensation, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The San Francsico-based bank granted Stumpf 22,315 “restricted share rights,” which vest over three years. That was down from 24,432 shares a year earlier.

The bank is set to disclose the rest of Stumpf’s compensation in a proxy filing in March. The bank also disclosed stock grants for other top executives in filings on Thursday.

Wells Fargo’s shares fell 11 percent in 2011, compared to a 25 percent decline in the KBW Bank Index. Wells is the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.