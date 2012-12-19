FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wells Fargo suffers Web disruption, blames high traffic
December 19, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

Wells Fargo suffers Web disruption, blames high traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Some Wells Fargo & Co customers on Wednesday were having trouble accessing the bank’s Web site, the latest sign that hacker activists may be disrupting service at a major U.S. bank.

A spokeswoman for the No. 4 U.S. bank by assets said a “high volume of traffic” was creating “slow or intermittent access” for some customers. The vast majority of customers have not been affected, she said.

Since September, a group called the Quassam Cyber Fighters has taken credit for launching so-called denial of service cyber attacks on banks. These attacks can disrupt service by flooding Web sites with high traffic.

On Tuesday, the group said in an Internet posting that it would attack the “5 major US banks.” In a similar posting last week, it forecast attacks against banks that included PNC Financial Services Group Inc and U.S. Bancorp, which reported some disruptions.

