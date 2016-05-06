FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit rejects whistleblower lawsuit against Wells Fargo
May 6, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

2nd Circuit rejects whistleblower lawsuit against Wells Fargo

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has thrown out a whistleblower lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo and the former Wachovia Corp of defrauding the government of billions of dollars in financial help during the credit crisis.

In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a trial court decision in rejecting allegations that the banks violated the U.S. False Claims Act (FCA) by making untrue statements to get short-term Federal Reserve loans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OgDOJ1

