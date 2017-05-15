Wells Fargo hit with class action over financing for window sales

Wells Fargo has been hit with a proposed class action in Mississippi accusing it of opening unauthorized credit card accounts to finance windows sold by the Window Source, a Pennsylvania company with 38 locations nationwide.

Filed in federal court in Jackson on Friday, the lawsuit said homeowners were led to believe that they were applying for a low-interest consumer loan but were instead signed up for a Visa credit card issued by Wells Fargo with an interest rate of more than 28 percent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qp1yGC