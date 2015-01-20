FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Wells Fargo Advisors names Seth Barnes as northeast Ohio market's MD
January 20, 2015
January 20, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo Advisors names Seth Barnes as northeast Ohio market's MD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brokerage firm Wells Fargo Advisors, a subsidiary of U.S. mortgage lender Wells Fargo & Co, appointed Seth Barnes as managing director-market manager for its northeast Ohio market.

Barnes will be based out of the Downtown Cleveland office and will oversee about 10 branch offices located throughout Northeast Ohio.

Barnes, who held various roles at Wells Fargo since 2008, also worked at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch as financial adviser. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
