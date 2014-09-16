MOVES-Wells Fargo promotes two employees in its Consumer Lending Group

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said it has appointed two people from within the company in its consumer lending group.

Dawn Martin Harp was appointed to head dealer services, which will split from the consumer credit solutions business in October.

Harp, an 18-year veteran at Wells Fargo, was the COO of dealer services.

Shelley Freeman was promoted to head the other half of the consumer credit solutions business, which includes retail and educational financial services.

Freeman, who joined Wells Fargo in 1996, and led the company’s community bank operations in customer and store experience.