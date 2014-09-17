FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Wells Fargo promotes two employees in its Consumer Lending Group
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Wells Fargo promotes two employees in its Consumer Lending Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Sept 16 item paragraph 2 to ...an expanded dealers services organization, not ...dealer services...; Corrects ...which was split..., not ...which will split... and removes ...in October. Corrects paragraph 3 to ...a 16-year... not ...an 18-year... Corrects paragraph 4 to say ...includes retail services... not ... includes retail)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said it has appointed two people from within the company in its consumer lending group.

Dawn Martin Harp was appointed to head an expanded dealer services organization, which was split from the consumer credit solutions business.

Harp, a 16-year veteran at Wells Fargo, was the COO of the dealer services unit.

Shelley Freeman was promoted to head the other half of the consumer credit solutions business, which includes retail services and educational financial services.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.