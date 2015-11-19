FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria's Wema Bank plans to raise $100 mln in Tier 2 capital
November 19, 2015

Nigeria's Wema Bank plans to raise $100 mln in Tier 2 capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Wema Bank said on Thursday it planned to raise $100 million of so-called Tier 2 capital in a bid to position the commercial lender for growth after it obtained a banking licence upgrade from the central bank this week.

The central bank granted Wema approval to convert its licence from a regional bank to a national bank, the bank said in a statement.

“To ensure that this approval is leveraged appropriately, we are already in the process of raising $100m in Tier 2 capital,” Segun Oloketuyi said. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Mark Potter)

