BRIEF-Wendel brings its total investment in IHS to $779 mln by additional $304 mln

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wendel :
* Says have committed additional $304 million in IHS to bring its total investment to $779 million
* First tranche of investment to close in 2014 with investment of $195 million
* Subsequent tranche of investment is expected to close in mid 2015
* Says to hold as result of new deals about 26 pct of His share capital directly, remaining principal shareholder
* Says to hold together with its co-investors, 36 pct of voting rights in IHS
* Says IHS is African mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider headquartered in Nigeria