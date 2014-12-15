FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wendel announces acquisition by IHS of over 1,100 towers in Zambia and Rwanda from Airtel
#Financials
December 15, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wendel announces acquisition by IHS of over 1,100 towers in Zambia and Rwanda from Airtel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wendel :

* Announces acquisition by IHS Holding of over 1,100 towers in Zambia and Rwanda from Airtel

* Transaction is expected to be finalized in Q1 2015 and will be fully financed by capital IHS raised in Q1 2014

* Announces investment of $85 million in addition to $110 million invested in November 2014, in order to complete first tranche of $2.0 billion capital increase launched by IHS

* Following capital increase, Wendel will bring its total equity investment in IHS holding to $779 million and will hold about 26% of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

