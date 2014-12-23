FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wendel to acquire Austrian group Constantia Flexibles
December 23, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wendel to acquire Austrian group Constantia Flexibles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wendel :

* To acquire Austrian group Constantia Flexibles

* Transaction, which is based on leverage of 5x estimated 2014 EBITDA, is expected to close in the first half of 2015

* Wendel’s offer values Constantia Flexibles at 2.3 billion euros ($2.80 billion) or around nine times estimated 2014 EBITDA

* Once the transaction is complete, Wendel intends to support Constantia Flexibles over the long term as the majority shareholder alongside significant minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
