Wendel invests further $152 mln in African telco
March 3, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Wendel invests further $152 mln in African telco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - French holding company Wendel said on Monday it had invested an additional $152 million in African mobile telecommunications infrastructure provider IHS Holding as part of a $420 million capital increase.

Wendel said in a statement it exercised in full its subscription rights, raising its total investment in the company to $428 million.

With this transaction, Wendel maintains its position as IHS’s largest shareholder, with more than 35 percent of the capital of the company, it said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

