Wendel posts 39 pct rise in net asset value
December 6, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Wendel posts 39 pct rise in net asset value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French investment company Wendel on Thursday posted a 39.3 percent rise in its net asset value over twelve months, boosted by a jump in the share prices of the listed companies it has stakes in.

The company said its net asset value (NAV), one of its most closely watched indicators, stood at 5.3 billion euros or 106.7 euros per share in late November compared to 90.7 euros per share in August and 76.6 euros in November last year. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb)

