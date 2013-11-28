FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Wendel buys stake in African insurer Saham
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

France's Wendel buys stake in African insurer Saham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - France’s Wendel plans to buy a 13.3 percent stake in Saham Group for 100 million euros ($136 million) via a capital increase aimed at speeding up the Morocco-based insurer’s expansion in Africa and the Middle East.

Saham specialises in insurance and customer relationship centres and is expanding in real estate and healthcare. Its Saham Finances insurance arm employs 1,900 people and reported gross written premiums of 634 million euros in 2012, Wendel said.

Saham founder and Chief Executive Moulay Hafid Elalamy was named minister of industry, commerce, investment and the digital economy in Morocco in October. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.