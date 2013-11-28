France's Wendel buys stake in African insurer Saham

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - France’s Wendel plans to buy a 13.3 percent stake in Saham Group for 100 million euros ($136 million) via a capital increase aimed at speeding up the Morocco-based insurer’s expansion in Africa and the Middle East.

Saham specialises in insurance and customer relationship centres and is expanding in real estate and healthcare. Its Saham Finances insurance arm employs 1,900 people and reported gross written premiums of 634 million euros in 2012, Wendel said.

Saham founder and Chief Executive Moulay Hafid Elalamy was named minister of industry, commerce, investment and the digital economy in Morocco in October. ($1 = 0.7367 euros) (Reporting by James Regan)