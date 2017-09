Dec 4 (Reuters) - Wendel SA :

* Says has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire CSP Technologies, a US-based plastics packaging company

* Says submitted a binding offer that values the company at $360 million

* Says Wendel's net asset value per share was 129.1 euros on Nov. 24 versus 140.3 euros on Nov. 25, 2013