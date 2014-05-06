FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wendel says to sell 4.3 pct of Saint-Gobain
May 6, 2014

Wendel says to sell 4.3 pct of Saint-Gobain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - French investment group Wendel on Tuesday said it planned to sell a 4.3 percent stake in Saint-Gobain, Europe’s biggest supplier of construction materials, for about 1 billion euros, through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

Wendel said it would retain a stake of around 12 percent in Saint-Gobain after the transaction and 20 percent of its voting rights.

“At this level of ownership, Wendel’s intention is to remain Saint-Gobain’s largest shareholder for the long term,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)

