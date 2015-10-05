FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Wendy's CEO Brolick to retire, to be succeeded by CFO Penegor
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wendy's CEO Brolick to retire, to be succeeded by CFO Penegor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. burger chain Wendy’s Co said on Monday its Chief Executive Emil Brolick would retire in May and named Chief Financial Officer Todd Penegor as his successor.

Penegor, who joined Wendy’s in June 2013, has been instrumental in leading the company’s growth initiatives including redesigning restaurants and selling restaurants to franchisees, the company said.

Like larger rival McDonald’s Corp, Wendy’s has been trying to combat falling sales and fierce competition from fast-casual restaurants.

Penegor, 50, has previously worked at Kellogg Co and Ford Motor Co in various senior roles.

Wendy‘s, whose largest shareholder is Nelson Peltz’s Trian Group, launched a $1.4 billion share buyback plan, its biggest ever, in June.

Brolick, 67, who has served as CEO since September 2011, would continue on the board, the company said.

The company said it is currently conducting an external search for a CFO.

Wendy’s shares were little changed at $8.72 in early trading.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.