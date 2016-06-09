Wendy's says found more unusual cyber activity at restaurants

June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. burger chain operator Wendy’s Co said it had discovered additional instances of unusual cyber activity at some of its 5,700 locations in the United States.

The new discoveries are a result of the company’s continuing investigation into unusual credit card activity at its restaurants.

The company said it had disabled the malware in cases where it was detected.

Wendy’s in January said it was investigating reports of unusual activity with payment cards used at some of its restaurants. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)