Burger chain Wendy's same-restaurant sales beat estimates
May 6, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Burger chain Wendy's same-restaurant sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co, the No.3 U.S. burger chain, reported better-than-expected same-restaurant sales for the first quarter and said it would sell its bakery operations.

The company said on Wednesday that same-restaurant sales rose 3.2 percent in the quarter ended March 29.

Analysts on average had expected a 2.5 percent rise, according to Consensus Metrix.

Wendy’s net income fell to $27.5 million, or 7 cents per share, from $46.3 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell about 11 percent to $466.2 million as the company sold 240 company-operated restaurants to franchises. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
