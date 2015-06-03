FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamburger chain Wendy's to buy back $1.4 bln of shares
June 3, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Hamburger chain Wendy's to buy back $1.4 bln of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Hamburger chain Wendy’s Co said it would buy back $1.4 billion of shares by the end of 2016, including $211 million from Nelson Peltz’s Trian Group, its largest shareholder.

The company also adjusted its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday to reflect the sale of its bakery operations.

Wendy’s said it expected 2015 adjusted earnings of 31-33 cents per share, excluding about 2 cents per share attributable to its bakery operations.

The company said in May that it was selling its bakery operations. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

