Wendy's hit with proposed class action over data breach
April 28, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

Wendy's hit with proposed class action over data breach

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania credit union seeking to represent financial institutions nationwide has sued Wendy’s Co, alleging the hamburger chain’s inadequate security let hackers steal customers’ credit and debit card information for weeks undetected.

Filed on Monday by First Choice Credit Union, the lawsuit said hackers made hundreds of thousands of fraudulent purchases on credit and debit cards issued by various financial institutions after breaching Wendy’s computer systems late last year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WVxPAe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
