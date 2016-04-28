Wendy's hit with proposed class action over data breach

A Pennsylvania credit union seeking to represent financial institutions nationwide has sued Wendy’s Co, alleging the hamburger chain’s inadequate security let hackers steal customers’ credit and debit card information for weeks undetected.

Filed on Monday by First Choice Credit Union, the lawsuit said hackers made hundreds of thousands of fraudulent purchases on credit and debit cards issued by various financial institutions after breaching Wendy’s computer systems late last year.

