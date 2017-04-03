Judge rules Wendy’s must face lawsuit over 2015 data breach

Wendy's Co will have to face a lawsuit filed on behalf of financial institutions nationwide alleging that the restaurant company's negligence allowed hackers to steal credit and debit card information in a 2015 data breach, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Nora Fischer in Pittsburgh accepted a magistrate judge's recommendation from February that the proposed class action be allowed to proceed.

