5 months ago
Judge rules Wendy's must face lawsuit over 2015 data breach
April 3, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 5 months ago

Judge rules Wendy’s must face lawsuit over 2015 data breach

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Wendy's Co will have to face a lawsuit filed on behalf of financial institutions nationwide alleging that the restaurant company's negligence allowed hackers to steal credit and debit card information in a 2015 data breach, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Nora Fischer in Pittsburgh accepted a magistrate judge's recommendation from February that the proposed class action be allowed to proceed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nC2jKs

