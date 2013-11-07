FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wendy's sales miss estimates; shares fall
November 7, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wendy's sales miss estimates; shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co, the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue even as losses narrowed due to lower costs and new menu items like Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger.

Wendy’s shares, which nearly doubled this year to hit a five-year high on Wednesday, were down about 9 percent at $8.45 in premarket trading.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of $640.8 million, missing the average analyst estimate of $643.4 million.

Wendy’s North America company-owned restaurants sales rose 3.2 percent and franchise same-store sales rose 3.1 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Third-quarter company-owned same-store sales were modestly below the 3.9 percent polled by Consensus Metrix. Franchised same-store sales also came in lower than the 3.8 percent polled by Consensus Metrix.

Wendy’s has been revamping its image with a new logo, restaurant renovations and a new ‘Right Price, Right Size Menu’.

Net loss attributable to Wendy’s narrowed to $1.9 million, or breakeven on a per share basis, from a loss of $26.2 million or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 8 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wendy‘s, known for its thick frosty milkshakes and square hamburger patties, has more than 6,500 franchise and company-operated restaurants worldwide.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s shares closed at $9.09 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
