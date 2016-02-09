FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burger chain Wendy's sees quarterly revenue fall 4.7 pct
February 9, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Burger chain Wendy's sees quarterly revenue fall 4.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy’s Co estimated a 4.7 percent fall in fourth-quarter revenue, as it sold more restaurants to franchisees.

The company’s estimated net income rose to $85.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 3, from $23.3 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $464.4 million from $487.3 million.

The company said it plans to release its audited financial results on or before March 3. (Reporting by Abhijith G in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

