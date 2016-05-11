REFILE-Burger chain Wendy's revenue falls 16 pct

(Corrects company name in headline)

May 11 (Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy’s Co reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly revenue, as it was left with fewer company-owned restaurants.

Net income fell to $25.4 million, in the first quarter ended April 3, from $27.5 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, earnings rose to 9 cents per share from 7 cents per share as the company had fewer shares outstanding.

Revenue fell to $378.8 million from $451.8 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)