REFILE-Burger chain Wendy's revenue falls 16 pct
#Market News
May 11, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Burger chain Wendy's revenue falls 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in headline)

May 11 (Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy’s Co reported a 16 percent drop in quarterly revenue, as it was left with fewer company-owned restaurants.

Net income fell to $25.4 million, in the first quarter ended April 3, from $27.5 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, earnings rose to 9 cents per share from 7 cents per share as the company had fewer shares outstanding.

Revenue fell to $378.8 million from $451.8 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
