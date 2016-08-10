FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Wendy's Co reports better-than-expected revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Burger chain Wendy's Co reported quarterly revenue above analysts' estimates, helped by higher franchise revenue, but same-restaurant sales rose less than expected.

Net income fell to $26.5 million, or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 3 from $40.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales fell 22 percent to $382.7 million as the company franchised more outlets, but beat the average analysts' estimate of $367.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at established restaurants open for at least 15 months rose 0.4 percent in North America, missing the 1.9 percent rise analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Abhijit Ganpavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
