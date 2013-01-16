FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wendy's 4th-qtr profit rises
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

Wendy's 4th-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co, the second-largest U.S. hamburger chain, reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by new menu items like Dave’s Hot ‘n Juicy cheeseburgers and spruced-up restaurants.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $22.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $3.98 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Wendy’s earned 8 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $629.9 million.

Sales at established company-operated restaurants in North America fell 0.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.