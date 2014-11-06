CORRECTED-Wendy's revenue falls 20 pct as it franchises more restaurants

(Corrects net income figure in paragraph 2 to $22.8 million from $28 million. Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say revenue fell 20 pct, not sales)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hamburger chain Wendy’s Co reported a 20 percent drop in quarterly revenue as it sold more company-owned stores to franchisees.

The company reported net income of $22.8 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 28, compared with a loss of $1.9 million, or breakeven on a per-share basis, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 8 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $512.5 million from $640.8 million. (Reporting By Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)