Wendy's to sell 500 restaurants to franchisees
February 3, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Wendy's to sell 500 restaurants to franchisees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wendy’s Co, the No. 3 U.S. hamburger chain, said it would sell about 500 restaurants to franchisees and reduce company ownership of its outlets to about 5 percent by mid-2016.

“We believe this reduction in ownership will result in pretax cash proceeds of approximately $400 to $475 million and significantly reduce future capital expenditure requirements,” Wendy’s said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company also estimated revenue of $502 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28, below analysts’ average forecast of $509.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wendy’s estimated net income of $23.3 million, or 6 cents per share, attributable to the company. Excluding items, adjusted profit was estimated at 10 cents per share, in line with the average analyst estimate.

The company said it plans to release its final results on or before Feb. 26. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
