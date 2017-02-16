FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Wendy's same-restaurant sales rise 0.8 pct, beat estimates
February 16, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 6 months ago

CORRECTED-Wendy's same-restaurant sales rise 0.8 pct, beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say 9 cents per share, not 8 cents)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales at established restaurants as it attracted more diners with its value meals.

However, the company's net income fell to $28.9 million, or 11 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 1 from $85.9 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 33 percent to $309.9 million, mainly due to fewer company-owned restaurants in the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 9 cents per share and revenue of $308.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales rose 0.8 percent, beating the 0.6 percent rise analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

