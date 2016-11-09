FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Burger chain Wendy's quarterly sales handily beat estimates
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 12:50 PM / 10 months ago

Burger chain Wendy's quarterly sales handily beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. burger chain Wendy's Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales as more diners visited its restaurants.

The company's net income rose to $48.89 million, or 19 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 2, from $7.6 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Wendy's, which benefited from a rise in demand for offerings such as the new Grilled Chicken Sandwich and "4 for $4" meal, said its North America same-restaurant sales rose 1.4 percent in the quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a 0.9 percent rise in same-restaurant sales, according to Consensus Metrix.

Revenue fell 21.6 percent to $364.01 million as it had fewer company-owned restaurants.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $350 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
