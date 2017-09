Feb 5 (Reuters) - Weng Fine Art AG :

* Says extended lock-up of founder and favourable buybacks reduce amount of Weng Fine Art shares in circulation

* Says holding company of CEO Ruediger K. Weng extends to 150,000 shares

* Says treasury stock expanded to 130,000 shares through favourable re-purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)