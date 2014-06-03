FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weng Fine Art expands its share buyback program
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 3, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Weng Fine Art expands its share buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Weng Fine Art AG : * Says expands its share buyback program and increases participation in Artnet

slightly * Says may now acquire up to 150,000 of its own shares until 30 June 2015,

corresponding to about 5.5 percent of share capital * Says has expanded stake in Artnet AG to more than 5%; significant further

expansion currently not planned * Says will neither pay for own shares more than 10%, nor less than 25% of

10-day average closing price recorded on xetra * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

