FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium FY 2014 investment properties portfolio increased to 722.6 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium FY 2014 investment properties portfolio increased to 722.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Wereldhave Belgium Cva :

* Wereldhave Belgium annnounces statement of the board of directors comprising the results on Dec. 31, 2014

* Reports increase of investment properties portfolio to 722.6 million euros ($812.13 million) from 505.3 million euros last year

* Direct FY 2014 result per share is 5.29 compared to 5.09 euro last year

* FY 2014 Like-For-Like rental income is 4 pct (shopping centres: 3.2 pct; offices: 6.5 pct)

* Announces dividend proposal of from 4.60 euros gross to 3.45 euros net (2013: 4.40 euros gross to 3.30 euros net) Source text: bit.ly/1y27KA9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.