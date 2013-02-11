FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wereldhave gets out of U.K. property market
February 11, 2013 / 7:26 AM / in 5 years

Wereldhave gets out of U.K. property market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dutch property investor Wereldhave said on Monday it is getting out of the British property market and has agreed the sale of almost its entire U.K. portfolio for 243 million pounds ($385 million), or 4 percent below the book value.

Wereldhave reported a direct result per share of 3.91 euros and proposed a dividend of 3.3 euros per share. It had already warned that it would not be able to stick to a planned dividend for 2012 and 2013 of 4.70 euro per share.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a direct result per share of 0.59 euros for the fourth quarter and of 3.94 euros for the full year.

