Feb 5 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV :

* Says posted FY 2014 net profit of 26.9 million euros ($30.49 million)(2013: 50.0 million euros)

* Says for years 2015 and 2016, anticipates a compounded average growth of direct result per share between 6 pct and 9 pct

* Aims for a growing dividend ($1 = 0.8822 euros)