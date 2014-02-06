FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wereldhave posts 2013 profit of 50 mln euros
February 6, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wereldhave posts 2013 profit of 50 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say company posted profit, not profit falls)

Feb 6 (Reuters) - AMSTERDAM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV : * For the year 2013, Wereldhave posted a net profit of EUR 50.0M (2012: EUR -87.1M) * EPRA NAV slightly decreased to EUR 64.99 per share at year-end 2013 (2012: EUR 66.33) * Wereldhave’s operational performance was above target * Like-for-like rental growth of the core retail portfolio 2013 is 160 bps above indexation, 35 bps above target * At 98.4%, occupancy of the core retail portfolio was 40 bps above the targeted 98% * General costs dropped to EUR 14.5M (target 2013: < EUR 16M). * At AGM, to be held on April 25, 2014, a cash dividend will be proposed of EUR 3.30 per share. * For 2014, Wereldhave expects a direct result above the 2013 direct result per share of EUR 3.30. * US and UK assets sold, management offices closed * General costs 2014 below EUR 14M * Targets regroup phase 2013 - 2015 core retail portfolio is occupancy at least 98%, general costs 2014 below EUR 14M * Co is still in the process of evaluating its anti-takeover structure

