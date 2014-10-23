FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium reports rental income of 28.3 mln euros in first 9 months of 2014
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 23, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium reports rental income of 28.3 mln euros in first 9 months of 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Wereldhave Belgium CVA

* Increased rental income of EUR 28.3 million (2013: 26.8 million) in first 9 months 2014

* Value real estate portfolio, including development projects: EUR 649.4 million

* Over 2014, the like for like rental growth of the core portfolio investment properties (shopping centres), is expected to amount to at least 3.25%

* Management company expects a direct result per share over 2014 between  5.25 and  5.30 (2013:  5.09) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.