BRIEF-Wereldhave Belgium reports rental income of 28.3 mln euros in first 9 months of 2014

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Wereldhave Belgium CVA

* Increased rental income of EUR 28.3 million (2013: 26.8 million) in first 9 months 2014

* Value real estate portfolio, including development projects: EUR 649.4 million

* Over 2014, the like for like rental growth of the core portfolio investment properties (shopping centres), is expected to amount to at least 3.25%

* Management company expects a direct result per share over 2014 between  5.25 and  5.30 (2013:  5.09)