BRIEF-Wereldhave NV completes 550 million euros rights issue

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV

* Wereldhave successfully completes its eur 550 million rights issue

* Intends to use the net proceeds of rights issue to partly finance the acquisition of six operational shopping centers in France from Unibail-rodamco for the amount of  850 million

* The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur later this month

* J.P. Morgan and Kempen & Co acted as joint global coordinators in the rights issue and alongside ABN Amro and ING as joint bookrunners