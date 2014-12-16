FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wereldhave NV completes 550 million euros rights issue
December 16, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wereldhave NV completes 550 million euros rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV

* Wereldhave successfully completes its eur 550 million rights issue

* Intends to use the net proceeds of rights issue to partly finance the acquisition of six operational shopping centers in France from Unibail-rodamco for the amount of  850 million

* The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur later this month

* J.P. Morgan and Kempen & Co acted as joint global coordinators in the rights issue and alongside ABN Amro and ING as joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
