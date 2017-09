Oct 16 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV :

* Wereldhave to acquire six shopping centres in france for eur 850 mln

* Acquisition is immediately EPS accretive

* Transaction to be financed via rights issue of up to 550 million, existing debt facilities and cash; the rights issue is subject to shareholder approval

* Completion of the transaction is expected to occur before year-end 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: