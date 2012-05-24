FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wesco Aircraft to buy Canadian fastener supplier
May 24, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Wesco Aircraft to buy Canadian fastener supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Aircraft equipment supplier Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc said it will buy Canadian fasteners distributor Interfast Inc for C$134 million ($130.32 million) in cash.

Wesco said the acquisition will not have a material impact on adjusted earnings in 2012 but will add to earnings from fiscal 2013.

Toronto-based Interfast supplies specialty fasteners and other components for the aerospace, electronics and industrial markets.

Wesco expects to close the deal toward the end of its third quarter or beginning of the fourth quarter.

