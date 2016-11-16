FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Wesfarmers says evaluating divestment options for its coal mines
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 16, 2016 / 12:40 AM / 9 months ago

Wesfarmers says evaluating divestment options for its coal mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd on Wednesday said it was evaluating options for its coal mining division following a media report that it was up for sale.

"Wesfarmers is continuing to consider a broad range of options, from operational to divestment initiatives, including recently seeking expressions of interest from external parties who may want to acquire the coal assets," it said in a statement.

Wesfarmers kicked off a sale process for its two coal mines after prices for the commodity soared this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Reporting by James Regan

