Australian supermarket Coles cuts 438 support centre jobs
September 2, 2014 / 10:51 PM / 3 years ago

Australian supermarket Coles cuts 438 support centre jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Westfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday its Coles supermarket division was cutting more than 400 jobs from its support centre to help it fund the building of more stores.

Coles, the country’s No. 2 supermarket chain, said it would cut 378 permanent positions and 60 contractor positions at its support centre in Melbourne.

The company also said it was investing A$1.1 billion ($1.02 billion) to build 70 new stores across Australia between 2014 and 2016. (U.S. $1=1.0777 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
