FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Wesfarmers sees no big change in consumer sentiment
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 30, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Australia's Wesfarmers sees no big change in consumer sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Wesfarmers said on Wednesday it had detected no major change in consumer sentiment at its supermarkets, hardware outlets and department stores.

While management was generally pleased with Christmas trading across all the businesses, it would take another six months to get a clearer read on consumer sentiment, Chief Executive Richard Goyder told analysts and media.

“I wouldn’t call a big change. I wouldn’t say that confidence has had a big tick up. It might be slightly better, time will tell,” he said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.