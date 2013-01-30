Australia's Wesfarmers sees no big change in consumer sentiment

MELBOURNE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Wesfarmers said on Wednesday it had detected no major change in consumer sentiment at its supermarkets, hardware outlets and department stores.

While management was generally pleased with Christmas trading across all the businesses, it would take another six months to get a clearer read on consumer sentiment, Chief Executive Richard Goyder told analysts and media.

“I wouldn’t call a big change. I wouldn’t say that confidence has had a big tick up. It might be slightly better, time will tell,” he said. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)