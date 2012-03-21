FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Wesfarmers raises A$500 mln in notes-IFR
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 6 years

Australia's Wesfarmers raises A$500 mln in notes-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 21 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers has raised A$500 million ($523 million) in seven-year fixed rate medium-term notes in line with guidance at 165 basis points over swaps, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Commonwealth bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac arranged the issue from the coal-to-retail conglomerate.

Wesfarmers follows last week’s seven-year deal from retailer Woolworths. Woolworths, which shares Wesfarmers’ A- rating from S&P, raised A$500 million at 155bp over swaps. (Reporting by John Weaver at IFR; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

