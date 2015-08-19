FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wesfarmers profit down 9.3 pct on weak commodity prices
August 19, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

Wesfarmers profit down 9.3 pct on weak commodity prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd reported a 9.3 percent drop in annual net profit on Thursday, as falling commodity prices hit the conglomerate’s industrial division.

Wesfarmers, which owns Australia’s second largest supermarket operator Coles, posted a net profit of A$2.44 billion ($1.79 billion) in the year to June, down from A$2.69 billion a year ago.

The result was in line with an average forecast of A$2.4 billion from 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Lower commodity prices, reduced project activity and customers’ cost reduction programs provided a challenging sales environment for the Industrials division, which recorded lower overall earnings,” said managing director Richard Goyder.

$1 = 1.3602 Australian dollars Reporting By Charlotte Greenfield

